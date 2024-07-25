Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government today allocated Rs 1000 Crore for the much-awaited Bhubaneswar Metro Rail project in its budget for the year 2024-25.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced the amount for the ongoing Bhubaneswar Metro Rail project, which was launched by the previous BJD government in 2023.

The then Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced the Bhubaneswar Metro Rail project on the occasion of Utkal Dibas (April 1) last year to boost public transportation in the state capital. He laid the foundation stone for the first phase of the project at Ratagada near Trisulia in Cuttack on January 1 this year and allocated Rs 1,000 crore in the Vote-on-Account 2024-25.

In the first phase, the project will connect Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA), Bhubaneswar with Trisulia Square. The project will be carried out with an expenditure of Rs 6,255 crore by the state government.

The first phase of the metro rail project will cover 26 km with 20 stations-- Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA), Capital Hospital, Sishu Bhawan, Bapuji Nagar, Bhubaneswar Railway Station, Ram Mandir Square, Vani Vihar, Acharya Vihar Square, Jaydev Vihar Square, Xavier Square, Rail Sadan, District Centre, Damana Square, Patia Square, KIIT Square, Nandan Vihar, Raghunathpur, Nanadankanan Zoological Park, Phulapokhari and Trisulia Square.

Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation has signed an MoU with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for the project, which is targeted to be completed in four years.