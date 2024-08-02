Bhubaneswar: Odisha cadre IPS officer Amrit Mohan Prasad was appointed as Special Director General (DG) of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) today.

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has issued a notification in this regard.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved a proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for the appointment Amrit Mohan Prasad, a 1989-batch Odisha cadre IPS officer, as the Special DG of the CRPF,” read the notification.

The senior IPS officer will hold the office of the Special DG, CRPF, till his superannuation on August 31, 2025 or till further orders, said the notification.

Prasad was earlier serving as Director General of prisons in Odisha.