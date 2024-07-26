Bhubaneswar: The establishment of Rayagada Railway Division has taken a significant step forward with the allocation of Rs 70 crore towards this project by the Centre.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, informed this to media today after discussion with Nabarangpur MP Balabhadra Majhi. Vaishnaw also informed that the design plan is in final stage and the work is set to commence at the earliest.

Majhi expressed his gratitude to the Railway Minister for allocating funds for the new railway division.

"I am thankful to the Railway Minister for addressing the much-awaited and public-centric Rayagada Railway Division issue. We have had thorough discussions with the Minister and I am pleased to announce that most of the formalities for the formation of the Rayagada Railway Division are going to be completed soon. The work will commence soon after the tendering process,” Majhi said.

The establishment of the Rayagada Railway Division is poised to bring significant benefits to the region, enhancing connectivity and fostering economic growth. This development reflects the Union Government's commitment to improving infrastructure and providing better services to the public.