Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government announced cash rewards for the Indian Men’s Hockey team after it won the Bronze medal in Paris Olympics today.

The state government announced a cash reward of Rs 15 lakh for each members of the Indian Men’s Hockey team.

The state government will provide a special cash award of Rs 4 crore to Amit Rohidas, a hockey player from Odisha, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Rohidas is the member of Indian Men’s Hockey team that won Bronze in the Paris Olympics by defeating Spain.

The state government will also provide a cash award of Rs 10 lakh to the support staff of Indian Men’s Hockey team.

Notably, Odisha is the official sponsor of Indian Men’s Hockey team.

“I talked to the members of Indian Hockey Men’s Hockey team and congratulated them for winning Bronze medal in the Olympics. I invited them to visit Odisha,” said the Chief Minister.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, also talked to the members of the Bronze-winning hockey team and congratulated them for their success at the Olympics.

The players thanked Patnaik for his support to the Indian Men’s Hockey team during his tenure as Odisha Chief Minister.