Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday announced that families of freedom fighters of the state will soon receive pension under the 'Kutumba' scheme.
Speaking at an event on the occasion of Kranti Divas, which commemorates the anniversary of the Quit India Movement, the Chief Minister highlighted that his government is actively considering this long-standing demand.
He assured that steps would soon be taken to frame the modalities for the scheme's implementation.
"The government will initiate the identification process of freedom fighters' families as a crucial step towards implementing the scheme," CM Majhi said during his address.