Bhubaneswar: The Consul General of United States of America at Hyderabad, Jennifer Larson, today called on Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan in the capital city here to discuss ways to strengthen partnership between US and Odisha.

Welcoming the Consul General, the Chief Minister emphasized on strengthening partnership between US and Odisha in various sectors such as industries, education, renewable energy, tourism & culture.

Citing Odisha’s advantage such as trained manpower, availability of land, water & energy, he sought cooperation of US Consul in facilitating larger participation of US industries in the upcoming Utkarsh Utkal Conclave (formerly Make-in-Odisha) in the state.

CM also expressed his keenness for collaboration with US universities in frontier areas like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning. He also sought cooperation in higher education with partnership between US and universities in Odisha. He also expressed his desire for US investment for setting up semi-conductor industry in the state.

Further, the Chief Minister extended invitation for American companies to explore the vast potential of Odisha and explore its vibrant culture, rich heritage and breathtaking natural beauty. He expressed his desire to promote cultural exchanges, educational collaborations and people to people connections.

Participating in the discussion, the US Consul General Jennifer Larson congratulated the Chief Minister for assuming office. She said that the industrial climate in Odisha is very encouraging and US is keen to partner with Odisha for commercial engagement. She also appreciated the vibrant culture of Odisha and expressed that US is interested to support Odisha in all possible sectors as per the priorities of the state.

Among others, Development Commissioner Anu Garg and Additional Chief Secretary to CM, Nikunja Bihari Dhal, were present on the occasion.