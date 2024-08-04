Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik congratulated the Indian hockey team on their victory to enter the semifinals at the Paris Olympics today.

Taking to X, CM Majhi wrote, "Congratulations and best wishes to the Indian men's hockey team for beating Great Britain 4-2 in a penalty shootout to enter the semi-finals of the Hockey Quarter-Finals at the Paris Olympics. Prayers to Lord Jagannath, may the journey of victory proceed further."

The LoP and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik extended his wishes to Indian hockey team on a thrilling win against Great Britain in the quarterfinal match.

Congratulate Indian Hockey Team on winning a spectacular shoot out against Great Britain to seal the semi-final berth in #ParisOlympics2024. The team won the match despite playing one man down, with their grit, resilience and superb hockey skill. May the team continue this… pic.twitter.com/ugwNsJ4Phe — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 4, 2024

The Indian men's hockey team once again stood tall against Great Britain to take a 1-1 (4-2) victory in a shootout to secure a semifinal berth in the Paris Olympics on Sunday. With only 10 players, the team won the quarterfinal match.

This is the first time since 1972 in Munich that India have reached the semifinals in men's hockey in two successive Olympic Games. Previously, India had won successive bronze medals at the 1968 and 1972 Olympics after reaching the semis. India have won the bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics and are in the fray to at least replicate or better that performance in Paris.