Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is set to depart for New Delhi on Monday for a three-day official visit to the national capital.

As per reports, Majhi will participate in a key government programme at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. A significant part of his agenda includes discussions with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on the construction of national highways in Odisha.

During his stay, the Chief Minister is also expected to engage with several Union Ministers to deliberate on various issues concerning Odisha.

Additionally, Majhi is scheduled to meet some central leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).