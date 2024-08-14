Bhubaneswar: Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) in Odisha capital here has added a new species to its impressive list of animals, birds and reptiles.

The authorities have brought four common marmosets—two male and two female—from Hyderabad for enrichment of collection of species at NZP.

With this, the number of species at NZP has gone up to 167, said the zoo authorities in a statement today.

Our new guests at Nandankanan…

The species collection of Nandankanan Biological park got enriched by bringing 2:2 Common marmosets.They are in quarantine at present. Will be housed in specially designed exotic primate enclosure for public to have a glimpse & get educated. pic.twitter.com/6IxzKZ9Gfc — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) August 14, 2024

The four common marmosets have been kept in quarantine at NZP and these primates will be housed in a specially-designed exotic primate complex at the zoo, they added.

The new complex is likely to be inaugurated in September this year, NZP sources said.