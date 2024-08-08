Bhubaneswar: Unraveling the mystery shrouding the deaths of two cousins, including a police constable, in Odisha's Sonepur district, Northern Range IG Himansu Lal today said the cop fired at his cousin before shooting himself.

The deceased were identified as Manoj Jhankar (30) and Seshadeva Jhankar (28). Manoj was serving as a constable of the district police and appointed as the Personal Security Officer (PSO) of MLA Niranjan Pujari.

Dismissing past enmity as a motive for the suspected murders, Lal said, "After gathering scientific evidence and recording statements from more than 15 eyewitnesses, it was determined that Manoj was in an inebriated state on the day of the incident."

Manoj first fired a blank shot before shooting his brother dead. He then took his own life using his service pistol, Lal added.

Earlier, police had detained two persons from Chulimala village in connection with the case.

On August 6, the two cousins were found dead at Chulimala village under Binika police limits in Sonepur district. Manoj and Seshadeva had gone to a nearby field in the village on that day. Later, a loud noise originating from the spot was heard by locals. As the villagers rushed to the place, they found Manoj and Seshadeva lying in a pool of blood. The service pistol was also found near them.

The two were rescued and immediately taken to Binika Community Health Center, where doctors declared them dead.