Bhubaneswar: A doctor from Odisha has gone missing in the tragic landslide incident in Kerala's Wayanad.

Dr. Vishnu Prasad Chhinara of Cuttack’s Choudwar Housing Board area, who is a medicine specialist at the Hi-Tech Medical College & Hospital, had gone to Kerala from Bengaluru along with his wife Priyadarshini Pal, a lecturer at Dreams Nursing College, and their friends Dr. Swadhin Panda and Swikruti Mahapatra.

The landslide struck at around 2 AM while they were staying in a hotel in Kerala. Though Priyadarshini and Swikruti were rescued, there has been no news of Dr. Chhinara and Dr. Panda.

On the other hand, Chhinara's family members have urged the government to intensify rescue operations and bring him back safely.

The toll in the disaster has crossed 100 is expected to go higher with many injured, buried or missing. The worst affected areas include Churalpara, Velarimala, Mundakayil and Pothukalu.