Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has excluded the ‘5T charter’ and ‘Mo Sarkar’ components from the annual Performance Appraisal Reports (PAR) and Confidence Character Rolls (CCR) of its employees.

The General Administration and Public Grievance department today issue an official communiqué in this regard to the Additional Chief Secretaries/Principal Secretaries/Commissioner-cum Secretaries of all departments, departmental chiefs, Revenue Divisional Commissioners (RDCs) and district Collectors in Odisha.

“The state government felt that there is no need of the 5T charter and Mo Sarkar components in the annual PAR/CCR of Group A, B and C employees of Odisha. It has decided to drop the 5T and Mo Sarkar components from the PAR/CCR of government employees from 2024-25 fiscal,” read the communiqué.

Notably, the previous BJD government in Odisha, under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik, had introduced the 5T and Mo Sarkar components in the PAR/CCR of Group A, B and C employees of Odisha.

The BJD government had then asked all departments to accord 20 per cent weightage to an employee’s performance in implementing the 5T charter in his PAR/CCR.

The BJD lost the power in Odisha to BJP in the 2024 Assembly polls in the state.