Balasore: Engineer Pravas Pradhan was arrested on charges of possessing disproportionate assets (DA) a day after raids by Odisha Vigilance at multiple locations yesterday.
During searches in Balasore, Puri and neighbouring state West Bengal, the Vigilance teams had unearthed 85 plots, more than Rs 11 lakh cash and 335 gm gold belonging to Pravas Kumar Pradhan, the Chief Construction Engineer, Anandapur Barrage Division, Salapada, Keonjhar ((A/P SE, irrigation division, Balasore).
Following assets have been unearthed:
1. One five storeyed building with area approx. 12,500 sqft located at Jaleswar .
2. One newly constructed RCC roofed building with boundary wall and market complex spread over approx 5650 sqft at Gobara Ghat, Jaleswar, Balasore.
3. Cash Rs.11,70,980/-
4. Gold approx. 335 gms including one gold biscuit.
5. Bank, Postal, Insurance & other deposits are being ascertained.
6. 85 plots, of which 80 plots in Jaleswar, 4 plots in Delanga Puri, and 1 plot in Sunakania, West Bengal.
DETAIL LIST OF 85 NOS OF PLOTS
|SL
|Khata No.
|Plot No.
|Mouza
|Area in acre
|Name of Registration Office
|1.
|1232/711
|2012/3010/5096
|Kumbhiragadi-180
|0.01
|Jaleswarpur
|2.
|1365/323
|4313
|Gobarghata-1
|0.1
|Jaleswar
|3.
|1365/323
|4313/5325
|Gobarghata-1
|0.32
|4.
|1365/337
|4311
|Gobarghata-1
|0.38
|5.
|1365/2054
|2094
|Gobarghata-1
|0.26
|-do-
|6.
|297
|4874
|Gobarghata-1
|0.065
|-do-
|7.
|125/184
|106/419
|Sasanbhog
|0.50
|-do-
|8.
|125/185
|106
|Sasanbhog
|0.46
|-do-
|9.
|142
|569
|Abdulpur
|0.66
|Balasore
|10.
|1027
|2009
|Kumbhiragadi -180
|4.28
|Jaleswarpur
|11.
|1027
|2010
|Kumbhiragadi -180
|0.93
|12.
|1027
|2008
|Kumbhiragadi -180
|0.22
|13.
|1027
|1309
|Kumbhiragadi -180
|2.03
|-do-
|14.
|1232/710
|2012/3010/
5095
|Kumbhiragadi -180
|0.01
|-do-
|15.
|1232/801
|2012/3010
|Kumbhiragadi -180
|0.01
|-do-
|16.
|758
|99
|Santia Unit-2
|0.02
|Jaleswar
|17.
|922/1532
|78
|Santia Unit-2
|0.23
|-do-
|18.
|621/356
|1507
1508
1507/2636
1508/2637
|Olinda-70
|0.65
0.12
0.025
0.025
|Jaleswar
|19.
|621/449
|1507/2708
1507/2636/2709
1508/2707
1508/2637/2710
|Olinda-70
|0.0325
0.0125
0.06
0.0125
|-do-
|20.
|207
|4873
|Gobarghata
|0.06
|-do-
|21.
|297
|4874
|Gobarghata
|0.025
|-do-
|22.
|407/1
|1122
|Panchaghanta
|0.01
|-do-
|23.
|289/197
|114/1020
114/1034
|Deula
|0.08
0.05
|-do-
|24.
|1365/2179
|4874/7552
4873/7553
|Gobarghata
|0.0850
|-do-
|25.
|256/238
|26
(Gharabari)
|Sovarampur Unit-3
|0.05
|Balasore
|26.
|-
|Sarad -1 purchased on 25.2.2021
|Sunakania, West Bengal
|0.540
|West Bengal
|27.
|623
|1990
|Harirajpur
|0.22
|Delanga, Puri
|28.
|622
|1205
|Harirajpur
|0.885
|-do-
|29.
|655
|1231
|Harirajpur
|0.82
|-do-
|30.
|594
|1987
2004
|Harirajpur
|0.17
|-do-
|SL
|Khata No.
|Plot No.
|Mouza under Jaleswar Registering Office
|Area in acre
|31.
|916/1140
|2322
|Rajpur-18
|0.23
|32.
|96
|2329
|Rajpur-18
|0.91
|33.
|600
|1998
|Gobarghata-1
|0.10
|34.
|600
|1994
|Gobarghata-1
|0.22
|35.
|916/1261
|2326
|Rajpur-18
|0.39
|36.
|61
|1506
|Olinda-70
|0.21
|37.
|1365/1840
|4864/1574
|Gobarghata-1
|0.35
|38.
|1365/1839
|4864/1573
|Gobarghata-1
|0.35
|39.
|1365/1837
|4864
|Gobarghata-1
|0.57
|40.
|1365/1838
|4864/1572
|Gobarghata-1
|0.35
|41.
|621/550
|1508/2637
|Olinda-70
|0.025
|42.
|621/550
|1508
|Olinda-70
|0.120
|43.
|621/550
|1507/2636
|Olinda-70
|0.025
|44.
|621/550
|1507
|Olinda-70
|0.065
|45.
|234
|612/951
|Laxmannath-10
|0.18
|46.
|234
|609/938
|Laxmannath-10
|0.17
|47.
|922/1481
|137
|Santia (NAC)-32
|0.47
|48.
|6
|218
|Radhanagar-33
|0.02
|49.
|131/106
|218/360
|Radhanagar-33
|0.195
|50.
|131/107
|218/371
|Radhanagar-33
|0.14
|51.
|131/90
|218/344
|Radhanagar-33
|0.11
|52.
|131/174
|234
|Radhanagar-33
|0.20
|53.
|131/119
|218/372
|Radhanagar-33
|0.14
|54.
|131/174
|234
|Radhanagar-33
|0.12
|55.
|42
|233
|Radhanagar-33
|0.24
|56.
|131/112
|135
|Radhanagar-33
|0.22
|57.
|131/112
|135
|Radhanagar-33
|0.22
|58.
|131/112
|135
|Radhanagar-33
|0.22
|59.
|1365/300
|4310
|Gobarghat-1
|0.30
|60.
|916/1640
|2316
|Rajpur Unit-11
|0.164
|61.
|1365/802
|4315
|Gobarghat-1
|0.09
|62.
|1365/800
|4315/6217
|Gobarghat-1
|0.09
|63.
|1365/790
|4314
|Gobarghat-1
|0.18
|64.
|49
|535
|Birshpur-11
|0.66
|65.
|283/49
|595/869
|Bartana-222
|0.82
|SL
|Khata No.
|Plot No.
|Mouza under Jaleswar Registering Office
|Area in acre
|66.
|922/1705
|93/2509
|Santia (NAC) -32
|0.14
|67.
|922/1705
|94
|Santia (NAC) -32
|0.11
|68.
|131/195
|183
|Radhanagar-33
|0.10
|69.
|922/1705
|93
|Santia(NAC)-32
|0.06
|70.
|131/197
|233
|Radhanagar-33
|0.21
|71.
|916/1667
|2393
|Rajpur-18
|0.06
|72.
|1365/2516
|4313/5771
|Gobarghata-1
|0.26
|73.
|916/1767
|2324
|Rajpur-18
|0.21
|74.
|916/1767
|2325
|Rajpur-18
|0.21
|75.
|637/752
|1253
|Birishpur-11
|0.04
|76.
|637/830
|1042
|Birishpur-11
|0.36
|77.
|637/830
|1049
|Birishpur-11
|0.11
|78.
|637/830
|1050
|Birishpur-11
|0.06
|79.
|637/830
|1051
|Birishpur-11
|0.23
|80.
|637/910
|1231
|Birishpur-11
|0.98
|81.
|637/923
|535/3214
|Birishpur-11
|0.67
|82.
|637/963
|1231/3088
Year-2024
|Birishpur-11
|0.08
|83.
|637/750
|1251
Dt.18.8.2021
|Birishpur-11
|0.70
|Sl. No.
|Khata No.
|Plot No.
|Mouza under Jaleswar Registering Office
|Area in acre
|84.
|922/1481
|113
|Santia (NAC) -32
|0.07
|85.
|637/747
|1232
|Birishpur-11
|0.84