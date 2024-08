Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance today raided houses and the office of Excise Joint Commissioner Rama Chandra Mishra on allegation of possession of disproportionate assets and unearthed huge properties including 52 plots.

As many as 52 plots, 5 buildings, 2 flats and gold approximately 230 gms belonging to Rama Chandra Mishra, the Joint Commissioner of Excise, Bhubaneswar, were unearthed during searches so far.

Here's the list of assets unearthed during searches:

One triple storeyed building located at Thikadarpada, Balangir.

Another triple storeyed building located at Thikadarpada, Balangir.

One single storeyed building located at Thikadarpada, Balangir.

One Double storeyed building MIG-1-07 at Burla, Dist-Sambalpur.

One 2-BHK Flat No-B/02Chandrama Complex, Kharavelanagar, Bhubaneswar.

One 2-BHK Flat No- B-410, Badriprashad Apartment, Bargarh.

One single storeyed building located at Subarnapur.

One non-operational Rice Mill at Tarbha, Subarnapur.

One Farm house at Subarnapur.

Gold approx. 230.39 gms.

Bank, Postal, Insurance & other deposits are being ascertained.

52 plots in Sambalpur, Balangir and Subarnapur (List of plots detail below).

i) One plot vide No.1852, khata No.649/672, mouza-Bijakhamana, Balangir having area A0.8600 dec.

ii) One plot vide No.1847, khata No.649/672, mouza-Bijakhamana, Balangir having area A 1.09 dcml.

iii) One plot vide No.1851, khata No.649/672, mouza-Bijakhamana, Balangir having areaA0.05 dcml.

iv) One plot vide No.11, khata No.326, mouza-Ranisarda, Tarabha, Subarnpur having areaA0.1000 dcml.

v) One plot vide No.21, khata No.326, mouza-Ranisarda, Tarabha, Subarnpur having area A 2.7dcml.

vi) One plot vide No.24, khata No. 326, mouza-Ranisarda, Tarabha, Subarnpur having area 76 dcml.

vii) One plot vide No.421, khata No.326, mouza-Ranisarda, Tarabha, Subarnpur having area A.1.2200 dcml.

viii) One plot vide No.422, khata No.326, mouza-Ranisarda, Tarabha, Subarnpur having area A0. 2500 dcml.

ix) One plot vide No.424, khata No.326, mouza-Ranisarda, Tarabha, Subarnpur having area A.1.0000 dcml.

x) One plot vide No.87/420, khata No.49/3, mouza-Fatamunda, Tarabha, Subarnpur having area A.0.3300 dcml.

xi) One plot vide No.86, khata No.49/3, mouza-Fatamunda, Tarabha, Subarnpur having area A.0.0400 dcml.

xii) One plot vide No.45, khata No.49/3, mouza-Fatamunda, Tarabha, Subarnpur having area A.6.6300 dcml.

xiii) One plot vide No.101, khata No.39, mouza-Fatamunda, Tarabha, Subarnpur having area A.0.0500 dcml.

xiv) One plot vide No.102, khata No. 39, mouza-Fatamunda, Tarabha, Subarnpur having area A.0.4400 dcml.

xv) One plot vide No.111, khata No.39, mouza-Fatamunda, Tarabha, Subarnpur having area A.0.6000 dcml.

xvi) One plot vide No.112, khata No.39, mouza-Fatamunda, Tarabha, Subarnpur having area A.0.6200 dcml.

xvii) One plot vide No.113, khata No.39, mouza-Fatamunda, Tarabha, Subarnpur having area A.0.2300 dcml.

xviii) One plot vide No.141, khata No.39, mouza-Fatamunda, Tarabha, Subarnpur having area A.3.8400 dcml.

xix) One plot vide No.145, khata No.39, mouza-Fatamunda, Tarabha, Subarnpur having area A.0.8900 dcml.

xx) One plot vide No.147, khata No.39, mouza-Fatamunda, Tarabha, Subarnpur having area A.0.2500 dcml.

xxi) One plot vide No.151, khata No.39, mouza-Fatamunda, Tarabha, Subarnpur having area A.0.3800 dcml.

xxii) One plot vide No.114, khata No.39, mouza-Fatamunda, Tarabha, Subarnpur having area A.0.2500 dcml.

xxiii) One plot vide No.135, khata No.39, mouza-Fatamunda, Tarabha, Subarnpur having area A.0.2600 dcml.

xxiv) One plot vide No.140, khata No.39, mouza-Fatamunda, Tarabha, Dist- Subarnpur having area A.0.3200 dcml.

xxv) One plot vide No.146, khata No.39, mouza-Fatamunda, Tarabha, Subarnpur having area A.0.2100 dcml.

xxvi) One plot vide No.142, khata No.39, mouza-Fatamunda, Tarabha, Subarnpur having area A.0.1600 dcml.

xxvii) One plot vide No.138, khata No.49/02, mouza-Fatamunda, Tarabha, Subarnpur having area A.0.2200 dcml.

xxviii) One plot vide No.99, khata No.49/02, mouza-Fatamunda, Tarabha, Subarnpur having area A.0.0600 dcml.

xxix) One plot vide No.52, khata No.49/02, mouza-Fatamunda, Tarabha, Subarnpur having area A.0.1400 dcml.

xxx) One plot vide No.53, khata No.49/02, mouza-Fatamunda, Tarabha, Subarnpur having area A.0.7000 dcml.

xxxi) One plot vide No.70, khata No.49/02, mouza-Fatamunda, Tarabha, Subarnpur having area A.0.1000 dcml.

xxxii) One plot vide No.69, khata No.49/02, mouza-Fatamunda, Tarabha, Subarnpur having area A.0.1800 dcml.

xxxiii) One plot vide No.122, khata No.49/02, mouza-Fatamunda, Tarabha, Subarnpur having area A.0.1300 dcml.

xxxiv) One plot vide No.131, khata No.49/02, mouza-Fatamunda, Tarabha, Dist- Subarnpur having area A.0.4500 dcml.

xxxv) One plot vide No.81, khata No.49/02, mouza-Fatamunda, Tarabha, Subarnpur having area A.0.1400 dcml.

xxxvi) One plot vide No.75, khata No.49/02, mouza-Fatamunda, Tarabha, Subarnpur having area A.0.2800 dcml.

xxxvii) One plot vide No.74, khata No.49/02, mouza-Fatamunda, Tarabha, Subarnpur having area A.0.1200 dcml.

xxxviii) One plot vide No.121, khata No.49/02, mouza-Fatamunda, Tarabha, Subarnpur having area A.0.9800 dcml.

xxxix) One plot vide No.126, khata No.49/02, mouza-Fatamunda, Tarabha, Subarnpur having area A.0.0800 dcml.

xl) One plot vide No.54, khata No.49/02, mouza-Fatamunda, Tarabha, Subarnpur having area A.1.0100 dcml.

xli) One plot vide No.37, khata No.49/02, mouza-Fatamunda, Tarabha, Subarnpur having area A.1.8000 dcml.

xlii) One plot vide No.164, khata No.49/02, mouza-Fatamunda, Tarabha, Subarnpur having area A.0.1400 dcml.

xliii) One plot vide No.110, khata No.49/04, mouza-Fatamunda, Tarabha, Subarnpur having area A.0.1000 dcml.

xliv) One plot vide No.59, khata No.49/04, mouza-Fatamunda, Tarabha, Subarnpur having area A.0.1000 dcml.

xlv) One plot vide No.56, khata No.49/04, mouza-Fatamunda, Tarabha, Subarnpur having area A.0.5400 dcml.

xlvi) One plot vide No.67, khata No.49/04, mouza-Fatamunda, Tarabha, Subarnpur having area A.0.0200 dcml.

xlvii) One plot vide No.66, khata No.49/04, mouza-Fatamunda, Tarabha, Subarnpur having area A.0.0500 dcml.

xlviii) One plot vide No.55, khata No.49/04, mouza-Fatamunda, Tarabha, Subarnpur having area A.0.9200dcml.

xlix) One plot vide No.44, khata No.49/04, mouza-Fatamunda, Tarabha, Subarnpur having area A.1.1900 dcml.

l) One plot vide No.64, khata No.49/04, mouza-Fatamunda, Tarabha, Subarnpur having area A.0.4600 dcml.

li) One plot vide No.3843/5341, khata No.559/698, mouza-Ainthapalli, Ainthapalli, Sambalpur having area A.0.0580 dcml.

lii) One plot at Burla, Sambalpur.

The measurement and valuation/assessment of the above buildings, flats and plots are being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing.

The searches were conducted at 10 locations in Bhubaneswar, Sonepur, Balangir and other places across the state. The simultaneous searches were carried out by teams led by 10 DSPs, 15 Inspectors and other supporting staff based on the search warrants issued by the Vigilance Special Judge, Bhubaneswar.