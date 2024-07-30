Bhubaneswar: In a bid to induce work efficiency, the Odisha Government has fixed duty hours for the employees of the Finance Department and made biometric mandatory to avoid deduction of leave.

As per the government's decision, action in terms of deduction of leave/ half day leave will be taken against the violators.

According to an order issued by the department, the Biometric Attendance Recording System shall be put to use in the following manner.

Every employee is required to record his/ her 'Office In' as well as 'Office Out' time in the Biometric Attendance Recording Device. Non-recording of 'Office Out' time shall be treated as absence from duty for the day. Employees are expected to come to Office by 10.00 A.M. However, considering the prevailing scenario, a grace period of half an hour shall be allowed for 'Office In' timing. Every employee has to remain present in the office for at least 7.30 hours a day. If an employee's 'Office In' time is 10.30 A.M., then he/ she will leave the office after 6.00 P.M. Failure to attend office as prescribed above shall lead to action as given below.

In addition to the above instruction, an employee is to work beyond 5.30 P.M. or beyond 7.30 hours of duty, in case of urgent need. As per direction of higher authority, an employee shall remain in office till completion of work. When an employee is not being on leave, he/ she cannot record Office In/ Office Out time for genuine reasons such as being on tour, official work outside of the office premise etc.; the same can be exempted by his/ her Competent Authority or Branch Head on application by the employee concerned.

All leave applications of the employees should reach OE-II Section through proper channels with recommendation of the Branch Head without delay for maintenance of leave accounts/ records. OE-II Section will furnish the Absentee Statement as per above instructions. Staff deployed in the office of the Hon'ble Minister will be exempted from these instructions. Notwithstanding this instruction, an employee will attend office on Sundays/ Public Holidays for attending urgent Budget/ Assembly/ Court Case and other urgent official matters.

If an employee wants half day casual leave on any working day, prior approval of competent authority is required and the said employee has to work for minimum 04 hours i.e. from 10.00 A.M. to 2.00 P.M. or from 02.00 P.M. to 6.00 P.M.

The order issued by the Finance Department for its employees will come into effect from August 1.