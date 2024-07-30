Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government suspended Fire Services & Home Guards DIG Pandit Rajesh Uttamrao for 'grave' misconduct in an incident in Bhubaneswar.

The disciplinary action was taken against the IPS Officer on grounds of grave misconduct as a member of the Indian Police Service after Odisha DGP submitted a confidential report against him on an incident occured in the Capital Police Station area on July 27 night.

Uttamrao was placed under suspension with immediate effect, an order issued by Home Department today.

During the period of suspension, the 2007-batch IPS officer shall not leave the State Police Headquarters, Cuttack, without obtaining the permission of DGP.