Jharsuguda: Police have arrested as many as four persons including Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and former sarpanch Parbati Behera for allegedly thrashing an official of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) with sandals in Jharsuguda. The incident took place at the MCL office at Bandabahal in Lakhanpur block of the district on Thursday and come to light after a video of the assault went viral on social media.

The accused were arrested after the victim, identified as General Manager of MCL coal mines Sanjay Jha, reported the matter to Banaharpali police. As per the complaint, Behera along with three of her supporters barged into the office and beat up Jha with shoes.

The footage that went viral showed the former sarpanch having a heated conversation with the MCL official before the spat took an ugly turn and the former started beating up Jha with her shoes. She was also seen directing her supporters to film the incident and stating that she was ready for police action.

The matter is under investigation.