Bhubaneswar: A 21-year-old girl from Odisha, who had been enrolled into a course at a private university in Rajasthan, died in her hostel under mysterious circumstances on August 6.

The deceased has been identified as Subhashree Swain of Naharakanta area in Khurda district. The girl’s family, however, alleged that she had been killed in her hostel and lodged police complaint.

Subhashree had been enrolled into the Axis Bank Young Bankers’ Programme at NIIT University at Neemrana in Rajasthan on May 5 this year.

Her family had paid the entire course fee of Rs 1.4 lakh through online mode. She was staying in room no. 1120 of the ladies hostel on the university campus.

Another girl, who identified herself as Nibedita Tripathy, reportedly called Subhashree’s family over phone at around 11 pm on August 6 and informed that the latter had died in her hostel.

Subhashree’s family members immediately tried to contact the university authorities but in vain.

Subhashree’s brother, Sachidananda Swain, travelled to Rajasthan the next day and received her body.

Sachidanand alleged that her sister had been killed and lodged an FIR in this regard with the local police station in Rajasthan before bringing the body to Odisha.

Sachidanand today filed a complaint with Pahal police and urged the cops to probe the incident.