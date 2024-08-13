Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government declared Bhang - a paste made from buds and leaves of the cannabis plant - as an intoxicant.

As per a notification issued by the state excise department, Bhang is prepared from leaves or small stalks of the Indian Hemp Plant (Cannabis Sativa). The item, which is smoked, chewed eaten or infused and drunk, has the potential or producing symptoms of grandiosity, excitement, hostility, disorientation, hallucinations and thought disorder.

With this, the open sale of edible preparation will be restricted in the consumer market.