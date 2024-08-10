Bhubaneswar: The state government today suspended Pradeep Kumar Rath, the Additional Chief Engineer of Odisha Bridge & Construction Corporation (OBCC) in Cuttack circle, on charges of corruption and amassing disproportionate assets (DA) worth over Rs 10 crore.

The Vigilance department had arrested Rath in connection with the DA case in August 6. A Special Vigilance Court has sent Rath to judicial custody till August 17.

“Rath is now facing charges of corruption. He has already spent over 48 hours in judicial custody. The Works department has placed Rath under suspension,” said the state government in a statement today.

Till further order, the office of Chief Engineer (Civil) in the capital city here has been designated as the headquarters for Rath. The OBCC Additional Chief Engineer cannot leave his headquarters without prior permission of the Chief Engineer (Civil), it added.

Notably, the Cuttack Vigilance police station has registered a case against Rath, his spouse and son under the relevant Sections of Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.