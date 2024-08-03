Bhubaneswar: Amid uncertainty looming over the future of the 'popular' Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) in Odisha after Chief Minister Mohan Majhi announced another health insurance scheme 'Gopabandhu Jana Arogya Yojana' in the state budget, Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling today cleared the air.

Clearing the 'confusion' over the BSKY continuity, the minister said that the appropriation bill will be passed in the State Legislative Assembly on September 10. Till then, the BSKY will continue providing services to the beneficiaries in the state.

The process for making issuing new health card under Gopabandhu Jana Arogya Yojana will start after the appropriation bill. The scheme will be launched in the state in several phases, Mahaling clarified.

It is pertinent to mention that the Odisha Government in the state budget for the year 2024-25 has allocated Rs 5,450 Crore for the Gopabandhu Jana Arogya Yojana, which would replace the BSKY, the popular health insurance initiative launched by the previous BJD government in Odisha.