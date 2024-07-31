Bhubaneswar: The Housing & Urban Development (H&UD) Department, led by Principal Secretary Usha Padhee, has initiated a comprehensive review of water logging issues affecting all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Odisha.

In a decisive meeting, Padhee underscored the urgency of immediate response and proactive measures to mitigate water logging, particularly during the monsoon season.

Padhee highlighted the necessity of effective water management systems and the pivotal role of community partnerships in addressing these issues. "Our priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents by providing an immediate and efficient response to any water logging concerns. We are committed to leveraging the collective efforts of Team Urban to address these issues promptly," she said.

During the review, Padhee examined the actions taken as per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) previously issued by the department via video conference. She emphasized the establishment of dedicated rapid response teams in each ULB to monitor and address water logging incidents promptly.

The review also focused on the upgradation and maintenance of existing drainage systems to prevent water accumulation and ensure smooth water flow. Padhee called for the involvement of local communities in identifying vulnerable areas and reporting water logging issues through a dedicated helpline and mobile application.

Additionally, she stressed the importance of interdepartmental coordination to ensure a unified approach in managing water logging challenges.

The Housing & Urban Development Department urged residents to cooperate with these initiatives and report any water logging incidents immediately. The department assured that all necessary steps are being taken to safeguard the community from the adverse effects of water logging.