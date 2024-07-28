Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government today appointed IAS officer Saswata Mishra as Principal Secretary of the Finance Department.

Mishra, a 1996 batch officer, was earlier serving as the Principal Secretary to Governor, Odisha with additional charge of Principal Secretary to Government, Finance Department, Principal Secretary to Government, Energy Department and Chairman, OSSSC.

He has been allowed to remain in additional charge of Principal Secretary to Government, Energy Department and Chairman, OSSSC.

On return from Central Deputation, IAS officer N.B.S. Rajput has been appointed as Principal Secretary to the Odisha Governor.