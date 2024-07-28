Jajpur: In a tragic incident, a Kanwariya died after drowning in the Baitarani River near Ballavi Ghat here today.

The deceased person has been identified as Prasanta Samal, a resident of Purushottampur village under Bhandaripokhari police limits in Bhadrak district.

According to reports, the devotee drowned while trying to save another Kanwariya, who drowned in the water, while lifting holy water from Baitarani River near Ballavi Ghat to offer it on Shivling at Akhandalamani Temple, Aradi, Bhadrak district.

"We were to move towards Aradi today to offer water to Lord Shiva on Monday. I drowned after my legs slipped into the water while taking a dip in the river. Prasanata drowned while trying to rescue me from the water. The locals, who were taking bath in the river, managed to rescue me. However, they did not trace my aide," said Manurath Samal, the deceased Kanwariya's aide, who was rescued by locals in the river.

Reports said that the local administration has all arrangements near Dasaswamedh Ghat on the banks of the Baitarani River in Jajpur district for Kanwariyas for the auspicious Shravan month. However, there was no barricade at Ballavi Ghat of the river.