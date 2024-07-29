Bhubaneswar: The Transport department has launched a two-day special enforcement drive to check underage driving in Odisha.

The State Transport Authority (STA) has constituted special teams to check underage driving in cities like Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Balasore and under the territorial jurisdictions of 38 Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in Odisha.

The special teams caught altogether 153 underage drivers on the first day of the special drive today. The juvenile drivers were mainly riding bikes and scooters to their educational institutions. The officials of the Transport department have issued 153 challans and seized 60 vehicles in this regard, said the STA in a statement.

The officials caught 11 underage drivers in Khurda district, which includes the Capital city of Bhubaneswar, 12 in Kalahandi, 10 in Cuttack, eight in Koraput, seven each in Ganjam and Rayagada district.

The officials of Transport department seized seven vehicles in Rayagada, six each in Rourkela and Balangir, five each in Balasore and Sonepur, four in Kalahandi, three each in Talcher, Angul, Bhubaneswar-1 and Khurda RTO jurisdiction, said the STA.

“We are requesting all parents and educational institutions to take serious measures to prevent juvenile driving. This enforcement drive will continue in the coming days. The enforcement will not be limited to juvenile driving but will also cover fitness, helmet, seat belt, speeding, and drunken driving issues,” said State Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur.