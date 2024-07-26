Bhubaneswar: Sunil Kumar Rout, the chief construction engineer of Lower Suktel Irrigation Project in Balangir, was arrested by the Vigilance department in Odisha for amassing disproportionate assets (DA).

The Vigilance sleuths unearthed DA to the tune of 257 per cent of the known sources of Rout from his possession.

Following his arrest, Rout has been produced in the court of Vigilance Special Judge in the capital city here. The Vigilance department has registered a case against Rout and his spouse under the relevant Sections of Odisha Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act-2018.

During the house searches, the Vigilance sleuths unearthed movable and immovable assets worth crores from the possession of Rout and his family members.

The list of assets unearthed from Rout’s possession:

1) A triple storeyed building over plot No.90, Niladri Vihar, Chandrasekharpur, in Bhubaneswar.

2) A double storeyed building over plot No.494, Nilakantha Nagar, Nayapali, in Bhubaneswar.

3) A 2-BHK Flat at MK A 76, Chandrodayo Mandir, Chhatikara Road, Mathura, in Uttar Pradesh.

4) A 2-BHK Flat No.002 (Ground floor), Block-J, Srikhetra Bhakta Niwas, Dolamandapsahi in Puri.

5) A 1-BHK Flat No.C/104, Krishnadhham Apartment, VIP road, in Puri.

6) A farm house of land area 8 Acre at Saptasajya, Dhenkanal with a two storeyed building, a poultry farm with about 1,000 chicks/ducks, and a cow shed with 70 cows/calves.

7) 34 plots of which 5 in Bhubaneswar, 3 in Puri, 19 in Cuttack, 7 in Dhenkanal.

8) Premium deposits worth Rs.1.86 crore in various Insurance companies.

9) Bank deposits worth Rs.98.11 Lakhs.

10) Cash Rs 2,34,120/-.

11) Gold ornaments weighing approx 1 Kg (762.45 gms recovered from locker) and silver approx 500 gms.

12) A truck (TATA LPT), two benami four-wheelers (Hyundai Creta & Mahindra Thar) and four two-wheelers of worth Rs.37,36,597/-.

13) Household articles worth about Rs 15 Lakh.