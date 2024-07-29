Bhubaneswar: The state government in collaboration with a private agency is all set to launch luxury catamaran service at Bhitarkanika in Odisha’s Kendrapara district on August 1.

The Forest and Tourism departments of the state government in association with Antara River Cruises will launch the catamaran service for the tourists.

Antara River Cruises has arranged two eco-friendly vessels—MV Mahanadi and MV Bhitarkanika—to provide service to the tourists.

The tourists can embark upon their cruise journey at Gupti jetty and travel to Dangamal exploring the scenic beauty of Bhitarkanika Wildlife Sanctuary.

The luxury cruise service will be made available to tourists at Rs 25,000 per person per night.

“The tourists will get night stay and food facilities in these two catamarans. The tourists can watch the flora and fauna of Bhitarkanika, including the saltwater crocodiles and birds, while cruising through Bhitarkanika,” said Sanghamitra Jena, the operation head of Antara River Cruises.

The catamaran will travel at the speed of 5 knots per hour. There are two suites in each of the catamaran at Bhitarkanika. Each suite features sweeping windows, private bathrooms and other luxury amenities.

“The tourists can enjoy indoor games at the catamaran. We will offer varieties of dishes including those of fish, prawn and crabs to the tourists,” Jena added.