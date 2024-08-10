Bhubaneswar: Suspected illicit affair has ruined the marital life of a woman who had jumped into Kathajodi river from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose bridge at Trisulia near Odisha’s Cuttack city yesterday.

The woman, identified as Barsha Lenka, along with her brother-in-law (husband’s sister’s husband) Krushna Muduli had jumped into the river yesterday evening. However, they were found alive today.

Soon after Barsha was found alive, her husband Pradyumna Lenka has refused to continue the marital life with her.

Pradyumna, a resident of Ramachandi village in Banki area of Cuttack district, alleged that Barsha was creating frequent disturbances in his family. Barsha had eloped with Krushna around a month ago, claimed Pradyumna.

“I had gone to Cuttack Mahila police station to lodge an FIR against Barsha and Krushna. A few hours later, Krushna had hurled abuses at me and threatened to end his life by jumping into Mahanadi river,” revealed Pradyumna.

Purighat police, meanwhile, have detained Barsha and her alleged lover Krushna and launched a probe into the entire episode.