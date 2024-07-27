Malkangiri: Residents of at least 18 villages got completely disconnected today from the mainland due to a massive landslide that occurred on Bayapada Ghat road following incessant rain induced by Low Pressure at Nakamamudi panchayat under Korukonda block in Malkangiri district.

According to a source, the landslide occurred near Tumba Padar village. Some locals later constructed a wooden bridge to manage road connectivity and facilitate the movement of commuters.

“Vehicular movement has been severely affected and people are commuting on the wooden bridge in a very dangerous manner by putting their lives at risk. We appeal to the district administration to take immediate steps and restore road connectivity,” some residents of Tumba Padar demanded.

Worth mentioning, the well-marked Low Pressure Area over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha now lies as a Low Pressure Area over the same region. The associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 Km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height persists. It is likely to move west-northwestwards during the next 24 hours, IMD regional centre in Bhubaneswar predicted today.

Heavy rainfall (7 Cm to 11 Cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Bolangir, Nuapada, Subarnapur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Angul, Deogarh, Boudh, and Kalahandi, which is valid up to 0830 hrs IST of July 28.