Bhubaneswar: After sourcing potatoes from Uttar Pradesh due to dispute with West Bengal, Odisha government may bring the tuber from Punjab, if needed, said Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra today.

"Now, potatoes are being brought from Uttar Pradesh. If required, potatoes will be brought from Punjab. Instead of being blackmailed by West Bengal, we should prioritize our dignity," the minister said.

Despite potatoes being brought from Uttar Pradesh, its price remains a significant concern for consumers in Odisha.

When questioned about the ongoing high prices, the minister said measures are being taken to regulate prices. However, he emphasized that the long-term solution lies in initiating local production. The Chief Minister has announced plans for 58 cold storages across all sub-divisions and will encourage farmers to cultivate potatoes, he said, adding that the current price increase of potatoes is a national issue.

Refuting claims that potato stocks from Uttar Pradesh are getting damaged quickly, the minister asserted that the quality of these potatoes is superior to those from West Bengal.

"We chose to import potatoes from Uttar Pradesh to avoid being manipulated by West Bengal and to uphold our self-respect," Patra said.

The Odisha government had decided to procure potatoes from Uttar Pradesh due to West Bengal's non-cooperative stance on supply of potatoes to the state.