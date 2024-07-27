Puri: Odisha Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra today conducted a surprise inspection at a milk processing unit of 'Milky Moo' located in Gop area of Puri district.

The inspection was prompted by complaints of low-quality dairy production and environmental pollution.

During his visit, the minister collected samples of the produced dairy items for quality testing. He warned that if the pollution allegations are proven or if the quality tests fail, strict action will be taken against the factory authorities, reports said.