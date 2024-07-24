Bhubaneswar: With the Odisha Assembly continuing to witness ruckus for the second day, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling on Tuesday sought the arrest of BJD President and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik for alleged indiscipline during Governor address Raghubar Das' address in the House on Monday.

Mahaling accused the LoP of breaching the rules of the House, saying he needs to be arrested for the alleged indiscipline.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJD said the statement made by Mahaling shows BJP's lack of experience in running the government.

Speaking to mediapersons, BJD leader Arun Kumar Sahoo said, “What he referred to shows his lack of experience. I have never seen anyone being arrested in the history of Vidhan Sabha proceedings.”

Meanwhile, Speaker Surama Padhy on Tuesday adjourned the House till 10.30 a.m. on Wednesday after the opposition continued to create a ruckus over the alleged assault on an assistant section officer by the son of Governor Das.

The opposition BJD and the Congress MLAs reached the Well of the House and engaged in sloganeering demanding action against the Governor’s son after the House proceedings resumed at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

(IANS)