Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Rajya Sabha MP Mamata Mohanta resigned from her post today.

Mohanta, a woman leader from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, submitted her resignation to Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar.

Dhankar has accepted Mohanta’s resignation. “I received the resignation letter of Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha Mamata Mohanta today. Her resignation letter found to be constitutionally in order. I have accepted her resignation with immediate effect,” said Dhankar in the Upper House of the Parliament.

The woman leader has also resigned from the primary membership of BJD. She has sent a letter in this regard to BJD supremo and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

In her resignation letter, Mohanta, a tribal leader, has expressed her gratitude to the BJD supremo for making her a Zilla Parishad member and then a Rajya Sabha MP.

“I sincerely express my gratitude to your goodself for giving me an opportunity to serve the people of Mayurbhanj and also take the cause of Odisha at the national level. However, I feel that there is no requirement of the services of myself as well as my community in the BJD. Therefore, I have taken this hard decision in public interest,” Mohanta wrote in her resignation letter to Patnaik.

Mohanta along with Sujit Kumar, Munna Khan and Subhas Singh had been elected to the Upper House of the Parliament in April, 2020. Her tenure as Rajya Sabha MP was supposed to end in April, 2026.

Mohanta reportedly met some senior leaders of BJP in New Delhi before resigning from her post.