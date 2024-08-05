Bhubaneswar: Pradeep Kumar Rath, Additional Chief Engineer of Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation (OBCC), Office of Chief Construction Engineer, R & B Cuttack Circle was found in possession of properties worth crores of rupees, including 42 plots, during raids by the Vigilance.

On the basis of allegations against Rath over amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, officers of the anti-corruption agency had raided multiple places linked to him.

During the searches, the following properties in the name of Rath and his family members were unearthed.

1) Residential triple storeyed building at Satya Vihar, Pandara, Bhubaneswar.

2) Another residential triple storeyed building at Bhadrak.

3) 1 Flat at Oyster Apartment at Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar.

4) 1 Flat at Patrapada, Bhubaneswar.

5) 1 Crusher Unit in Dhenkanal.

6) 1 Medicine store-cum-residence of area approx. 1000 Sqft. at Indradhanu market, Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar.

7) 42 plots in upscale areas Bhubaneswar, Khordha, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak and Jajpur, of which 3 are in Bhubaneswar, 1 in Khordha, 2 in Cuttack, 2 in Bhadrak, 2 in Dhenkanal and 32 in Jajpur. The plots were purchased by Rath in different years in his name as well as in name of his family members. The total registered sale deed value comes to over Rs 1.05 crore. However, the actual value is likely to be higher, which is being verified.

8) Fixed deposits in different banks and post offices worth Rs 88 lakh.

9) Insurance and other deposits are under verification.

10) 1 four-wheeler, 2 JCBs, 1 excavator and 2 two-wheelers.

The measurement and valuation/ assessment of the buildings, flats, crusher unit, medicine store, and plots are being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing.