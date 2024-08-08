Bhubaneswar: The Crime Branch (CB) of Odisha Police has arrested six persons involved in a pan-India investment fraud from Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

This organised gang of cyber criminals was operating in the guise of online investment promising high returns to the ordinary investors, said the CB in a statement today.

The arrested persons have been identified as Arun Shaju alias Henry Johnson, Seenu R and Vasu J from Tamil Nadu and Jaimin Kukdeja Megharajbhai, Brijesh Dayabhai Sathiya and Udaya Rameshbhai from Gujarat.

According to CB, a person from the capital city here, having interest in share market trading, had searched for investment opportunities on social media. In January this year, he joined two WhatsApp groups that advertised trading apps called ‘GSQT’ and ‘IBGINON’. He was encouraged by the group admins to open accounts on these apps using specific web links.

The person started depositing money in various accounts on January 23 and got lucrative profits within a few days. This initial success prompted the person to invest more money. He even took personal loans and borrowed from friends and family for this purpose, said the CB.

The CB further said the person had deposited Rs 71.95 lakh into ten different bank accounts by February 22. However, he was unable to withdraw money even though there were profits in his digital wallets.

The fraudsters sought more money from the person concerned and warned him that he would loss his entire investment if there was no additional payment from his side, revealed the CB.

The person later realized that he had been duped. He lodged a complaint in this regard with the Crime Branch on February 28.

The CB registered a case in this regard under various Sections of IPC and Information Technology Act, 2000.

Multiple teams of Cyber Crime Unit of the CB conducted raids in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat and apprehended the six persons from Tamil Nadu and Gujarat for their involvement in cyber fraud.

During interrogation, the accused persons admitted to their involvement in multiple cybercrime cases across the country. The officials seized mobile phones, SIM cards, ATM/Debit Cards, Aadhaar cards and other incriminating documents from the accused persons, said the CB.