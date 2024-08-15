Bhubaneswar: Several districts of Odisha are likely to experience heavy rainfall till August 19 as a low pressure area is likely to form over Gangetic West Bengal during the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The cyclonic circulation over South Bangladesh & adjoining Gangetic West Bengal extending up to 4.5 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height persists. Under its influence, a low pressure area likely to form over Gangetic West Bengal during next 24 hours, the agency said.

Below is day-wise weather forecast for Odisha.

August 15: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Nayagarh, Puri, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Koraput, Malkangiri, and Nabarangpur.

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Boudh, and Rayagada.

August 16: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Bargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, and Jharsuguda.

August 17: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, and Deogarh.

August 18: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, and Bolangir.

August 19: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Sonepur, and Sambalpur.