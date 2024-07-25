Bhubaneswar: After around six years following his suspension, senior OAS officer Deba Prasad Das was reinstated, a notification issued today in this regard by the General Administration & Public Grievance (GA&PG) department mentioned.

However, Das’s reinstatement in service will be counted from the date of his joining.

On reinstatement in service, the former Joint Secretary to Government, SSEPD department is posted as Joint Secretary to Government, Odia Language, Literature & Culture department.

Notably, the official circular emphasised the condition that OAS officer Das will not violate the provisions of Odisha Government Servants' Conduct Rules, 1959, in the future.

Worth mentioning, Das was placed under suspension with effect from May 28, 2018, vide the GA&PG department order No-15159, dated the same day.