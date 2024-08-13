Cuttack: At a time when the brutal rape and murder of a lady doctor in Kolkata has sent shockwaves across the country, two patients were allegedly raped by a doctor at the Cardiology department of Cuttack SCB Medical College and Hospital in Odisha. The heinous incident comes at a time when medical professionals across the country have taken to the streets demanding security at workplace.

The accused doctor, who was pursuing DM in Cardiology in the premier institute, has been admitted to the ICU in a serious condition after family members of the victims allegedly thrashed him mercilessly following the incident.

As per reports, the incident took place on August 11 but the matter came to the fore after a written complaint was filed at Mangalabag police station the following day. The shocking incident has raised questions as to whether due protocol was followed during treatment of female patients.

While Police and hospital authorities could not establish the veracity of the allegations yet, they said the accused doctor was beaten up ruthlessly after the victims accused him of rape on the pretext of carrying out an ECG. It is still not clear if the attack on the doctor was due to the rape allegation or some other issue. Allegations from both the sides are being probed, they said.

Addressing mediapersons, Additional DCP Anil Mishra said the statement of the victims have been recorded under Section 161 and 164 of CrPC. One of them was a doctor too. The incident took place on August 11, he confirmed. Mishra also added that two cases have been registered on behalf of the victims as well as the accused doctor. Investigation on the rape allegation as well as the attack on doctor on duty are being carried out simultaneously. CCTV footage is being scanned and probe is underway. Needful action will be taken after the investigation, he stated.