Cuttack: Being allegedly gangraped by two men, a 36-year-old married woman of Bidanasi area in Odisha's Cuttack city availed multiple loans to give money to the accused, who reportedly blackmailed her using obscene photos and videos.

The victim has lodged a complaint with the Bidanasi police, on the basis of which an investigation was underway.

As per reports, the victim, who runs a stationery shop at Baula Chhak in the area, came in contact with the two accused through a woman of the locality. While one of them is the husband of the woman, another hails from Puri.

The duo allegedly kidnapped the victim and raped her by confining her at various places in Puri and Nandankanan areas.

The accused took objectionable photos and videos of the victim and later started demanding money from her by blackmailing her with those.

In order to fulfil their demands, the victim took loans from various organizations and paid them Rs 1.5 lakh.

However, the accused continued to demand money from her and also forced her to make video calls to them in naked state.

As the woman became unable to give them more money, the two accused made the photos and videos viral. They also sent those to the husband of the victim, who is a car driver by profession.