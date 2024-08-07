Nuapada: Police have arrested a woman and her husband after she allegedly attacked his first wife with a bucket leading to her death in Odisha's Nuapada district a few days back. The incident took place in Jamagaon village of Boden block here.

The accused woman was identified as Madhuri, second wife of one Herambh Jagat. The deceased was identified as Baruni Jagat, Herambh's first wife.

As per reports, Herambh had got married for the second time without divorcing his first wife. Consequently, his two wives had been at loggerheads for a while. On August 3, a bitter spat ensued between Baruni and Madhuri. The conflict took an ugly turn when Madhuri lost her cool and in a fit of rage, attacked Baruni with a steel bucket. Impacted by the blow, Baruni fell unconscious with severe injuries. She was rushed to the hospital but succumbed during treatment.

Police, on getting information, have started investigation. Confirming the incident, SDPO Khariar Arup Avishek Behera said both the man and his accused second wife have been arrested and produced in court. A case has been registered.