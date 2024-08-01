Bhubaneswar: The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), Odisha today alerted the Collectors of four districts of the state regarding the possible flood-like situation due to heavy rainfall in the areas.

Alert has been issued to the Collectors of Balangir, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, and Puri districts.

"It is ascertained that there is heavy rainfall in Balangir, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, and Puri districts. There is possibility of low visibility, submergence of roads/ bridges and inundation of low-lying areas," the SRC told the Collectors.

"It is instructed to use pumps for dewatering, clearance of the drainage channel and evacuate people of the low-lying areas, if required," the SRC added.

The official directed the Collectors to respond to the situation immediately.

On the other hand, Baripada in Mayurbhanj district recorded highest rainfall in the state during the last 24 hours as the figure stood at 156.6 mm.

Below is the list of places with measured rainfall.