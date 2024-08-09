Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has geared up to assess the damage caused due to recent heavy rain. In a letter to District Collectors, the Special Relief Commissioner’s Office has directed them to submit a report at the earliest after assessment of the damage.

Odisha has been experiencing heavy rain triggered by low pressures during past few days. The letter has raised concern about possible damage to private as well public property because of the heavy rainfall.

Agriculture and horticulture activities have also been affected in different parts of the State.

Earlier in the day, the SRC office instructed Collectors of Sambalpur, Sonepur, Nayagarh, Angul, Boudh, Puri, Khordha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts to remain on alert. The SRC asked the Collectors of the ten districts to give special attention to the people residing in low-lying areas.

Restrictions must be imposed on the entry of people to the submerged roads, culverts, and bridges. The directive also asked the Collectors to inform the SRC immediately about any untoward incident.

Reports said around 5.78 lakh Cusec water was flowing in Mahanadi river at Mundali by 8.00 AM on Friday.