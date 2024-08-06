Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi while meeting NITI Aayog CEO B.V.R Subrahmanyam at the Lok Seva Bhawan here today said that the state has aimed to become a 500-billion-dollar economy by 2036, the year which will mark 100 years of its formation. He further said that Odisha desires to reach 1.5 trillion-dollar economy by 2047.

"Odisha has huge potential in different sectors and we need to realize this potential to achieve the goal of Bikasita Odisha by 2036 and 2047. He said that Odisha desires to contribute significantly to the growth of India and become a growth engine of India by 2047," the CM said during the discussion.

On the other hand, the NITI Aayog has come forward to support Odisha in preparing a Vision Document to realize its goal of a Bikasita Odisha.

Subrahmanyam said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has special focus on Odisha’s development. "Every state needs to grow exceptionally to achieve the goal of Bikasita Bharat. In case of Odisha, we will support for preparation of two vision documents, one for 2036 and another for 2047," he said.

In the meeting, it was decided that a Steering Committee will be formed under the Chairmanship of the Chief Secretary. The roadmap for the vision will be prepared in 3 months. For this, massive public outreach programmes will be taken up for receiving opinions and suggestions to achieve the goal of Bikasita Odisha. An action plan will also be prepared to take up initiatives as per the vision.

Before the meeting with the CM, the NITI Aayog CEO and its officers had an extensive discussion with the Secretaries and senior officers of all departments.

Among others, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Developmnent Commissioner Anu Garg, and Additional Chief Secretary to CM Nikunja Bihari Dhal were present.