Bhubaneswar: The state government has initiated process for the appointment of a new Director General of Police (DGP) in Odisha.

The post of DGP in the state has been lying vacant following the retirement of Sunil Bansal in December last year.

Special DG of Police Training and Director Biju Patnaik State Police Academy (BPSPA) Arun Kumar Sarangi has been holding the additional charge of DGP since December 31, last year.

The state government has asked three senior IPS officers—Arun Kumar Ray, SM Narvane and YB Khurania—to submit their biodata for consideration of the Empanelment Committee for Selection of DGP in Odisha.

Khurania, a 1990-batch IPS officer, was working as the Special Director General (DG) of Border Security Force (BSF), Western Command.

The Centre approved the premature repatriation of Khurania to Odisha cadre a few days ago.

Prior to his deputation to the Centre, Khurania was serving as Additional DGP (Provisioning) in Odisha. The senior IPS officer had also served as the Police Commissioner of the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack some years ago.

Ray (1988 batch) is the senior most IPS officer in the Odisha cadre. He is now serving as the Director, Printing, Stationary and Publication of Odisha in Cuttack.

Narvane, a 1989-batch IPS officer, is now posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at Home Department in Odisha.