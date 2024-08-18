Bhubaneswar: In a bid to tackle the potato crisis in Odisha, the State Government has decided to bring the tuber from Uttar Pradesh in train.

Informing about it, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra today said, "We are trying to import potatoes from Uttar Pradesh in two trains. The matter is being discussed with Railways Minister."

Following disruption in transportation of potatoes from West Bengal to Odisha, the State Government had earlier decided to import the staple from Uttar Pradesh.

As the potato crisis continued, the government had later decided to increase procurement of the tuber from Uttar Pradesh.

The minister had said these high-quality potatoes are well-suited for the Odisha market. He also mentioned that this decision was prompted by the monopolistic practices of the West Bengal government in potato supply.

Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Department has made potatoes available at government fair price shops in Bhubaneswar, from where consumers can directly purchase the vegetable at Rs 100 per 3 kg.

Dealers have been asked to sell potatoes at Rs 33 per kg to both PDS card and non-PDS card holders in the capital city.