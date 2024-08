Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today approved a proposal for establishment of two new ESI Hospitals in Odisha.

As per the decision, two new ESI Hospitals will be set up in Keonjhar and Sonepur towns.

With setting up ESI Hospitals in Keonjhar and Sonepur, people working in organised sectors in these towns and their family members can avail better healthcare services, said the CM.