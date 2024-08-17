Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance arrested Additional Civil Supplies Officer (ACSO) Pradeep Mohapatra in a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

Pradeep Kumar Mohapatra, ACSO, Kendrapara, was found in possession of DA including 2 buildings in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, 2 plots in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, 850 gms gold, mutual fund deposits over Rs.2.86 crore, Rs. 1.21 Lakh cash, which he could not explain satisfactorily, the Vigilance stated in a release today.

A case in this connection has been registered against the supplies official.

The official was arrested a day after Vigilance unearthed assets worth crores of rupees during raids at several places on allegations of amassing properties disproportionate to his known source of income.