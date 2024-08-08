Cuttack: The Odisha Vigilance today arrested Athagarh BDO Pradeep Kumar Sahu on charges of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

He will be produced before court today. The agency had registered a case against him in this connection.

During the investigation, searches were conducted at multiple properties owned by Sahu, revealing assets significantly beyond his known sources of income.

The findings include two buildings, a flat in Bhubaneswar, three plots of land, deposits exceeding Rs. 47 lakhs, Rs. 6.11 lakh in cash, approximately 452 grams of gold, and two four-wheelers.

Sahu failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for these assets. The investigation is ongoing, with further details expected to emerge.