Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance today arrested Golamunda Block Development Officer (BDO) Akhyamita Kartik over unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 4.92 lakh, which she was carrying in an SUV on Thursday during her journey from Bhawanipatna to Koraput.

The Vigilance sleuths intercepted the vehicle near Jaring Square in Kalahandi while she was on her way to her native place in Koraput in the evening. The officers had received input that she collected the money as bribe.

Upon interception of the vehicle by the Vigilance, Kartik was questioned by officers of the anti-corruption agency about the source of the seized cash. Her failure to provide a satisfactory explanation led to her arrest.

Kartik had previously faced departmental inquiries and a police case over allegations of corruption, making her cautious in her actions. In an attempt to evade detection, she had concealed the cash inside the rear door of her vehicle. However, the Vigilance team managed to find the hidden cash by opening the interior of the rear door.

The authorities are now conducting a thorough investigation to trace the source of the seized money.

Earlier, while working as BDO of Kosagumuda, she was suspended by the Panchayati Raj Department for alleged misappropriation of COVID-related funds. Also, while serving as the Tahsildar of Gunupur, police had registered a case against her over alleged misappropriation of Red Cross funds.