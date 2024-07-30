Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance today arrested Rama Chandra Mishra, Joint Commissioner of Excise, for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Officers of the anti-corruption agency had yesterday raided various places in connection with the allegation against him. During the searches, he was found in possession of properties worth crores of rupees, including six multi storeyed buildings, two flats in Bhubaneswar and Bargarh, 52 plots, and 230 grams of gold, which he could not account for satisfactorily.

As per official sources, Mishra joined government service in 1988 as Sub-Inspector, Excise. He was promoted to the rank of Inspector, Excise in the year 2009, as Superintendent of Excise in the year 2018, and as Deputy Commissioner in the year 2021.

He got his last promotion in the year 2024 as Joint Commissioner of Excise, and was posted at Directorate, Excise, IPICOL Tower, Bhubaneswar.